The Nokia 9 has always been a favorite subject among all Nokia phones. It was rumored as early as 2017 and then was canceled and then went back into the rumor mill the following year. We then confirmed its coming with more believable details, renders, and leaks. It was a long journey for the Nokia 9 Pureview but it was finally announced at the Mobile World Congress 2019. It reached the US only recently and even landed on DxOMark with not so good results.

The penta-camera phone has failed many people hoping it would be a real camera-centric phone. HMD may need to do better this coming 2020 as it plans to launch another Nokia PureView phone. We’re giving the company a chance to prove to us that its cameras can deliver.

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit, it was announced a Nokia PureView model will use the newly-announced Snapdragon 765. It plans to take advantage of the processor’s camera powers.

The Nokia 9 PureView is an affordable device. It’s not a premium smartphone so it’s okay if the cameras don’t give the best images and videos out there. It’s just disappointing because what’s the point of multiple cameras when they don’t offer anything new or better. It has many sensors that could capture a scene at once and then combine the images to come up with the best quality with the help of a software.

The Nokia team did release a firmware update but the results were still underwhelming. Hopefully, with the new Snapdragon chipsets, OEMs like HMD will be able to improve on the imaging department. The new Nokia PureView may also include 5G with the arrival of the Snapdragon X52 5G modem.