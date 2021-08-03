A couple of weeks ago, Realme Pad image renders surfaced. They showed possible stylus support. The tablet reminded us a bit of the iPad Pro from Apple. It was mentioned that tablet would come with two speakers on one side, a power button, two more speakers on the other, a volume rocker near the camera system, and a USB Type-C port. There will be a microSD card slot for memory expansion. When it comes to the design, a dual-tone finish may be used and cut through the camera module on the rear.

The dual-tone finish is cut through the camera module. The selfie camera is found on one of the longer sides. The simple design actually makes the tablet more attractive.

The latest images we have show the Realme Pad with a unibody aluminum finish. There appears to be a built-in stylus holder. We also know about the two color options: Gold and Grey.

The Realme Pad is expected to be introduced next quarter (Q3 2021). That means anytime soon. It could be announced later together with the Realme Flash, Realme MagDart wireless charger, and the MagDart Wallet.

The tablet doesn’t have an LED flash on the rear. We see some obvious bezels in front. It’s not confirmed but we’re looking at a 10.4-inch display.

In portrait orientation, you can see the 8MP f/2.8 selfie camera on the right or one of the two longer sides. The rear camera is said to be the same but with auto-focus instead of a fixed focus. Other specs include 6GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage (expandable) and 7100mAh battery. The tablet may be 6.8mm thick.