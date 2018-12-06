Qualcomm’s official announcement of the Snapdragon 855 has confirmed a number of things including the final chipset’s final name. We’ve been saying it’s the Snapdragon 8150 but as it turned out, it’s really the Snapdragon 855 as earlier noted. No phone in the market has commercially used the mobile processor yet but we learned the next-gen OnePlus flagship device will have it first. It could be the OnePlus 7 or whatever the Chinese OEM wants to call it. And in the coming days or weeks, expect related information to be revealed.

We reported yesterday AT&T would deliver 5G mobile internet next year in the US. It has also partnered with Samsung to ensure speed and infrastructure reliability.

Aside from OnePlus, other brands and OEMs will also take advantage of the 5G technology. Qualcomm has started to work on several projects with names such as Xiaomi, OPPO, ZTE, and Vivo. These groups will showcase their work at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference.

Those 5G demo mobile devices will be ready for market release in 2019. It will take advantage of the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem embedded into the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Over at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit recently, we learned the SD 855 will be the first to support multi-gigabit 5G. It’s only one as there are other innovative features like immersive extended reality (XR) and AI. Expected results are “transformative 5G experiences” always.

The 5G technology has been in our consciousness since 2015 and more than three years, and earlier than the 2020 scheduled launch, the new mobile connectivity service is almost ready to be commercialized. To date, numerous 5G trials have been successful in different countries.

Here’s what Qualcomm Incorporated’s President Cristiano Amon has to say:



“Earlier this year we announced the ‘5G Pioneer’ Initiative together with leading Chinese manufacturers, and the completion of 5G connections using OEM devices based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is a major achievement for this initiative. We will continue to enable customers in China and across the globe to help China’s smartphone industry seize the global opportunities coming with 5G in 2019.”

Qualcomm isn’t doing all the work here. Thanks to the many OEMs and China Mobile aiming to bring the latest and the fastest smartphones to the consumers. We’ll have to wait and see for that very first 5G-enabled device.

SOURCE: Qualcomm