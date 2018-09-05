When you want good deals on the latest smartphones, we know you usually check on the OEM if they have any good offers. That or go to Amazon or maybe even check what exclusive promo a certain mobile carrier offers. In the United States, there’s Project Fi announcing two new major deals featuring the Pixel 2 XL and the LG G7 ThinQ or the LG V35 ThinQ. The larger Pixel 2 is now available for $250 less than the last price given while an LG phone can be had with a $300 discount.

If you’ve been trying to decide whether to get a Pixel 2 XL, LG G7 ThinQ, or an LG V35 ThinQ, now is time. The Pixel 2 XL device is available with a $200 to $250 discount if you buy straight from Project Fi.

The discount will be applied automatically on checkout. Note that you can also choose to pay installment– $27.04 per month for 24 months.

The LG G7 ThinQ costs $449 now down from $749 while the LG V35 ThinQ goes from $899 to $599. You must activate these phones on Project Fi within a month from the day you receive your order.

You can also choose to trade in your phone. If eligible, you can get up to $250 in credit for future transactions. Buy two LG phones on Project Fi group plan for better prices.

VIA: SlashGear