If you’ve been thinking of buying the Google Pixel 2 XL but budget has been a bit tight, you can actually purchase it through Google Store Financing. And if you do it until March 31, you will be able to get $200 back in statement credits and even get an 18W USB-C charger for free. This is a pretty good deal if you’re convinced that the newest Pixel phablet from Google is one of the best available in the market (which some do say it is).

If you’re ready to purchase the Pixel 2 XL through financing, you have until 11:59PM of March 31 to avail of this promo. You have to be in good standing with Google Store Financing though so if you still owe them money from past purchases or you were delinquent, you will not be eligible to get a new device and to get the statement credit. You will also need to add the 18W USB-C charger to your cart so you can get the bundle. You won’t be charged for the charger of course.

The $200 statement credit will be posted to your account two billing periods after the promotion has ended. The usual conditions like non-transferrable and not valid for cash or cash equivalent are included in the terms. Your monthly payments will be $35.38 per month for 24 months so you basically got around 4-5 months of free payments if you avail of this promo. The SRP of the Pixel 2 XL is $849.

If you don’t want a big phone, you can also get the smaller Pixel 2 from the Google Store for $649 or $27.04 per month for 24 months through financing. You will still get the 18W USB-C charger for free if you add it to your cart. The cost will be deducted when you check out.

