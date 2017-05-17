Pokemon GO will reach its first year anniversary since the official launch in about a couple of months from now but we assure you that the game insn’t going anywhere. Once tagged as the ‘biggest mobile game in US history‘, this augmented reality adventure has seen a number of ups and downs. It quickly became popular hitting 50 million downloads within three weeks and reached numerous markets already but not without any problem.

There may be issues on GPS spoofers, Google Maps hack, CP levels, and common monster problems but the game is one of the few regularly updated gaming apps. Events related to is are highly anticipated by the fans so we make sure that we don’t miss one, or at least, don’t forget to share details.

Niantic and Nintendo are lauching this in-game celebration beginning this week, May 18 to 25. Called as the “Adventure Week”, this special event is said to focus on Rock Type Pokemon where Geodudes can be collected.

This Pokemon GO update will bring the “Adventurer’s Hat” as a new avatar wardrobe item. More items will also be added to every Pokestop. Some of the Rock Type Pokemon you may encounter include any of the following: Aerodactyl, Corsola, Geodude, Graveler, Kabuto, Kabutops, Golem Larvitar, Onix, Omanyte, Omastar, Pupitar, Sudowoodo, and Tyranitar.

