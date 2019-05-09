The Pokemon GO team is still intact. It’s been almost three years since the augmented reality game has served our senses. The Android community started the game with a Pikachu but even before the official rollout, we knew the AR game would be big. It has reached several important milestones including being the biggest mobile game in US history. The game was launched in hundreds of markets around the world, breaking many records.

Millions of Pokemon GO players have signed up in such a short span of time. We know the numbers are down but the AR experience has proven to be solid.

Niantic Labs and Nintendo have been faithful in developing the game as proven by the regular updates. The last one we mentioned was the special Pokemon GO Eggstravaganza event. Trainers are now allowed to switch to another team. Pokemon GO Trainer Battles now need players to compete in PvP challenges.

The next update has something to do with evolving Eevee into Leafeon or Glaceon. There is no official announcement yet but an image shared on Twitter shows “new lure items texts and raid week quests”.

New lure models are added as listed below:



Glacial Lure Module: A frosty Lure Module that attracts Pokemon for 30 minutes —especially ones that love the cold. It can also cause some Pokemon to evolve.

Magnetic Lure Module: An electronic Lure Module that attracts Pokemon for 30 minutes—especially ones that possess a magnetic field. It can also cause some Pokemon to evolve.

Mossy Lure Module: A natural Lure Module that attracts Pokemon for 30 minutes—especially ones that love mossy scents. It can also cause some Pokemon to evolve.

Raid Week 2019: Reasearch Tasks

Win a raid (easy)

Win (?) raids

(medium)

The updates aren’t live yet but we’re given a glimpse of the new lure models. There is no mention though how these in-game items can be obtained so let’s wait and see.