After the success of Poco F1, the Xiaomi spin-off brand is ready to launch a new smartphone for the mid-range budget segment. Dubbed Poco M2 Pro, the phone is for now India exclusive and will be launched on Flipkart on July 14. Poco X2 was launched this year, after a long stint of two years since F1 was launched back in 2018. If you are wondering, this device shares much of the DNA of Redmi 9 Pro. That’s justified as Poco shares numerous resources with its parent brand Xiaomi.

The phone has a dual-tone design and the back panel is a bit different when compared to the Redmi 9 Pro. Another welcome feature of the M2 Pro is the ad-free MIUI unlike its doppelganger. Plus it has some nifty software tweaks and polished design for the app drawer.

Poco M2 Pro is made for people who give a lot of weightage to battery power – it boasts a 5,000 mAh capacity. Having a 33W fast charger to go with the massive battery adds to the value prospect further. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC paired to the Adreno 618 GPU which should make it future-proof.

The smartphone will come in three variants – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. The microSD card slot further adds to the memory expandability option if you watch a lot of downloaded content or play offline music. M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD screen with the 16MP hole-punch selfie camera. On the rear, there is a quad-camera module having a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Being a mid-range device – it will have a power button integrated fingerprint sensor. The device will come in three color options – green, blue, and black. Now, coming to the price, Poco wants to undercut its competitors with models very competitively priced. The 4GB/64GB variant will cost ~$186 (Rupees 13,999), the 6GB/64GB model will come for ~ $200 (Rupees 14,999) and the top 6GB/128GB variant will be priced at ~$225 (Rupees 16,999). It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart for the Indian market.