Smartphone industry has found a new way to announce its phones, albeit Xiaomi is not new to the process, it continues to impress. The Chinese consumer electronic company in an online event has launched two new smartphones the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the UK. Xiaomi Redmi Note series has some of the most incredible mid-range smartphones like the Redmi Note 9s, which flaunt cutting edge design in a competitive price tag. And here are two more smartphones from Xiaomi to shake up the budget phone lineup.

Both the new smartphones bring photography to the forefront with their unmatched camera quality in the budget range. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Redmi Note 9 flaunts a 6.53-inch DotDisplay and has a large 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro on the other hand has a notch-free 6.67-inch DotDisplay which draws juice from a 5,020 mAh battery but with 30W fast charging support. The Pro variant of the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G process for flagship-level speeds.

For the optics, Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup featuring 48MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor for all-round photography. It gets a 13-megapixel in-display selfie camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a quad-camera module on the back comprising 64MP main shooter, 8Mp ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone features 16-megapixel in-display camera on the front to capture high-quality pictures.

Both Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro come with NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. The phone has a splash-proof nano-coating to guard against accidental slips. Redmi Note 9 Pro also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient accessibility and it comes in glacier white, interstellar grey, and tropical green color variants.

Coming to pricing and availability, Redmi Note 9 is available for purchase through Amazon and Mi website in two variants 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage for £179 ($225) and £199 ($250) respectively. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available starting June 8 in 6GB RAM + 64GB and 128GB internal storage options for £249 ($310) and £269 ($335) respectively.