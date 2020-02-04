Finally, the Indian mobile company POCO, previously known as a Xiaomi sub-brand, has launched its first flagship phone as an independent entity. The POCO X2 has been announced in India as promised. Don’t be surprised if you think the device is familiar because it’s simply a rebranded Redmi K30. The new POCO phone is the second phone offering after the Pocophone F1 (POCO F1) was released in August 2018. Meanwhile, the Redmi K30 was presented to the market last December, complete with Snapdragon 765G and a 64MP camera.



As for the POCO X2, there are some changes. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch screen with 120Hz Display, HDR 10, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and on-screen 20MP + 2MP dual-selfie camera. The device is now powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

There is LiquidCool Tech, 4500mAh battery, 27W in box charger, max of 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. At the back, we can expect a quad-camera headlined by a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor while the fingerprint sensor is on the side. RAW Camera Capture is possible for the pros who may want to shoot using just the POCO X2.

When it comes to pricing, the POCO X2 is priced 15,999 INR (6GB RAM with 64GB) or about $224 in the US. It will be available on Flipkart beginning February 11. The 6GB with 128GB variant will cost Rs. 16,999 ($239) while the 8GB with 256GB will for for Rs. 19,999 ($280).