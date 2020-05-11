The new Poco phone is arriving soon. Poco is definitely back. Not that it went anywhere but a lot of changes have happened to Xiaomi’s sub-brand. The year started with the Chinese OEM announcing the POCO brand is now independent of Xiaomi. The POCO brand is ready for the next chapter after the success of the POCO F1. The POCO X2 phone was first announced in India and now it’s getting a follow-up. The Pocophone F2 Pro has been rumored to be available as the POCO brand re-introduces itself.

The POCO F2 Pro is one powerful beast coming soon for a competitive price. Expect the POCO brand to make related announcements in the coming weeks and probably new phones too in the coming months. The Pocophone F2 Pro’s European price was actually leaked earlier this month.

POCO did tease the Poco F2 Pro again over the weekend. The ‘Powerfully Cool’ smartphone will be revealed during an Online Launch Event that will be streamed via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube on May 12, 2020, 8PM (GMT+8).

It can be assumed the “powerfully cool” reference has something to do with its cooling system, given the device is expected as a gaming phone. Any gaming device must have proper cooling as it can heat up easily. POCO actually introduced the LiquidCool Technology 2.0. It’s the one that keeps the phone cool. More information will be released on May 12 so stay tuned.

Other details we know so far include the POCO F2 Pro running on an unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (maybe 865), large battery with fast charging, full-screen display, circular quad-camera module, 6GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. An 8GB RAM with a 256GB storage option will also be ready. Let’s wait and see.