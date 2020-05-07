POCO’s new flagship POCO F2 Pro is slated to make its debut soon with power-packed performance at a very affordable price and a gamut of colors to choose from. When we first heard of the phone last week, we learned that the phone, surfaced as Pocophone F2 Pro, would start for about €599 in European countries and would share design similarities to the Redmi K30 Pro. A recently spotted listing of the phone on GearBest suggests it will be very similar to the Redmi K30 Pro.

The listing is more of a teaser and does not mention a release date or any tech specifications as such. It also does not include the actual renders of the upcoming phone. But it confirms the name and reinstates that it will be a Redmi K30 Pro released as POCO F2 Pro in markets outside of China.

The listing goes on to mention that POCO F2 Pro will roll out with the most powerful chipset (initial rumors also hinted at Snapdragon 865), a large battery, and fast charging. Given its design inspiration, the POCO F2 Pro is teased with a K30 Pro style circular quad-camera module and a true full screen design – no fuss about punch-hole or notch cutouts. The listing very categorically mentions the phone will be the most affordable in its class.

Making further revelations into the future of the phone, the listing divulges that the POCO F2 Pro will come in two variants – a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage option. Colors listed on the page and also revealed through a tweet (pictured above) include, white, gray, blue, and purple.

GearBest listing doesn’t mention the price, but it won’t be long now before we have all the tech specs and pricing details. POCO hasn’t mentioned anything about the new phone but had recently Tweeted about a ‘comeback’. We are expecting more revelations being made about the phone in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.