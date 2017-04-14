Planescape: Torment is a name revered among RPG gamers as probably one of, if not THE best RPG ever made. The game, although released in 1999 and is virtually ancient, still commands a lot of respect and is still being played by gamers to this day. They will have more chances now, as the Bioware classic RPG is now available on mobile.

For those unfamiliar with the game, this is me judging you right now. But we understand there may be some of you out there, so imagine Planescape: Torment as a more dialogue-focused Dungeons and Dragons RPG like Baldur’s Gate. Players will play as the Nameless One, a character that awakes in the middle of a mortuary without any single memory or idea of who he is.

The objective of the game is most obvious – to understand who you are and what your role is in the city of Sigil that is controlled by a powerful figure called the “Lady of Pain”. Beamdog is the outfit responsible for bringing the game to Android, and they worked with the original lead designer of the game – Chris Avellone – to make sure the game looks awesome.

What is less awesome, but totally understandable, is the premium price of USD$9.99. A game of this quality should demand a price like that, but if you like this kind of RPG, the price should be worth it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store