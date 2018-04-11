Google is definitely working on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We’re expecting the duo to be announced around October since the tech giant usually rolls out the new gen Pixel phones during the last quarter of each year. We’ve started hearing rumors and speculations about the next flagship devices but for now, we have the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to focus on. The two are available on the Google Store and it seems they are the only Pixel phones being sold. We just noticed the original Pixel and Pixel XL models are no longer listed online.

The tech giant must have pulled out the phones. That or all units have been sold out already. We can’t tell but we’re assuming all smartphones produced have been purchased and that it’s time for Google to exert more effort in selling the 2nd-gen Pixel models. Before the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are revealed, the company still has six months to market the Pixel 2. It should be enough time for Google to gauge how the audience receives the product.

Google is known to pull out products and services for several reasons. Removing products from the Google Store usually means a new model is about to be launched. There’s also the possibility of phones not selling but in this case, the Pixel and Pixel XL are considered old models. If you may remember, Android Wear products were found to be no longer available on Google Store. We had no idea why but a few months later, we discovered the wearable platform is being rebranded to Wear OS.

SOURCE: Google Store