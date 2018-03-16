A few days ago, the new Android Wear logo appeared early for Wear OS. We weren’t sure what that was but today, we have confirmed what is it exactly. What we thought would be a new Android Wear OS version is actually a new logo for the new name of Android Wear. Google has done it again and has renamed Android Wear to simply Wear OS. It’s not unusual for the tech giant to give its products and services new names so this one is no different. Perhaps Android Wear being rebranded may be all it needs to make the wearable game flourish once again.

The Android Wear team has been working on updates for the platform. In the past few months, we’ve seen it receive unread notification dots on watch faces, new layout, darker background, some Oreo features and enhancements, chat app support, and more.

Android Wear 2.0 was the major update introduced almost two years ago. It has since received several upgrades and we’ve only been waiting for the next big one. We’re not sure yet if Wear OS will be equivalent to “Android Wear 3.0” but the company said Wear OS by Google will be a wearables operating system for everyone. This means iOS and iPhone users are included. So Wear will not just be for Android users but now for all mobile users, we are assuming, across platforms.

The Wear OS platform update will be rolling out for some of the latest Android Wear smartwatches in the market. Listed below are the wearable devices that will receive such Wear OS update as listed by Google:

• Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20, Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

• Diesel Full Guard

• Emporio Armani Connected

• Fossil Q Control, Fossil Q Explorist, Q Founder 2.0, Q Marshal, Q Venture, and Fossil Q Wander

• Guess Connect

• Gc Connect

• Huawei Watch 2 (both cellular & non-cellular versions)

• Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

• Kate Spade Scallop

• LG Watch Sport, LG Watch Style

• Louis Vuitton Tambour

• Misfit Vapor

• Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, Access Dylan, Access Grayson, and Michael Kors Sofie

• Montblanc Summit

• Movado Connect

• Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

• Nixon Mission

• Polar M600

• Skagen Falster Smartwatch

• TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41, TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45

• Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

• ZTE Quartz

There is no announcement when the updates will be released exactly but expect to receive them anytime soon. Make sure you are connected to WiFi and watch has enough battery and memory. The functions of the smartwatches won’t be affected. The Android Wear will be updated to Wear OS by Google but it will work basically the same way with a number of enhancements and support.

SOURCE: Google (The Keyword)