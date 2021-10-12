The Pixel 6 series is coming in a few days. As usual, several leaks have been made already. Sometimes, we’d like to think those “leaks” are part of the companies’ marketing strategy. The latest we discovered is probably the most comprehensive to date. Thanks again to Carphone Warehouse for the details. The product page may already be gone but you know, screenshots are heaven-sent. The Pixel 6 duo is definitely arriving next week and we’ve got the details here from Google albeit via unofficially.

The Pixel 6 phones will boast a new camera design. The sort of bridge or island design is now certain as we have seen a number of images already. On October 19, we will hear once again the details we already know.

As per Carphone Warehouse, the smartphone will run on Google Tensor chipset for on-device AI function. This allows a Magic Eraser AI tool, Face Unblur, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode. Compared to the Snapdragon 765G on the Pixel 5, this one is faster by 80%.

When it comes to imaging, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 50MP sensor that can capture 150% more light, telephoto lens, 4x optical magnification, and 20x with Super Res Zoom. There will also be a 12MP ultra wide camera and a selfie camera with a 94-degree field of view.

The Pixel 6 Pro can support 23W fast wireless charging and 30W charging over USB-C. This means 50% battery capacity can be reached within 30 minutes. Other specs noted: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, 10Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68 dust and water resistance, and Titan M2 chip for better security. Google promises up to years of security updates.

As we also mentioned before, the phone can do offline translations. There will also be an At a Glance feature. It will also be ready on Android 12 out of the box.

The Pixel 6 is mainly a smaller version but with the same Titan M2 security chip and Google Tensor processor. The camera system will include the same 50MP + 12MP ultra wide shooters but without any telephoto.

It will come with a smaller 6.4-inch screen with high refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus. The IP68 rating for dust and water resistance will be ready. Wireless charging is also a special feature but 21W only. A repair guide was also leaked recently. We learned the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use 4614mAh and 5003mAh batteries. As per another source, it will use “g5123b” Modem which is basically Samsung’s Exynos 5123 Modem.