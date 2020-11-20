Google has finally made the Pixel 4a 5G available in the market. It was officially announced in September together with the Pixel 5. It’s one of the first two 5G phones from the tech giant. The duo was actually announced just a few weeks after the Pixel 4a was revealed. The Pixel 4a 5G is slightly larger and now has 5G connectivity. It still is a mid-range phone offering but with an ultra-speedy mobile Internet connection. The device is listed on the Google Store and is now available on Google Fi.

Google Fi lists the Pixel 4a 5G for only $499 but today, we see it with a discounted price of $299. You can also get it with a monthly payment of $12.46.

The Pixel 4a 5G is another affordable but super fast phone from the tech giant. Its battery can last all-day. It was previously up for pre-order on Verizon and AT&T but you can now get it from the Google Store and Google Fi.

As one of Google’s first 5G phones, the Pixel 4a 5G is ready to offer fast mobile Internet whenever, wherever. The Pixel 4a 5G is similar to the Pixel 5 in many ways but it has a smaller 3885mAh battery and a larger 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED screen display. It still comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

