Display Performance is important as Display Excellence. It may be a challenge to distinguish between the two but DisplayMate tries hard to present what makes every display of each top performing display great. The goal is to identify why and how one smartphone is better than another one currently in the market. We know many consumers value the display of the products they’ve been contemplating purchasing so, hopefully, a report like this will help a buyer make a decision.

The latest Display Technology Shoot-Out article by DisplayMate focuses on the new Pixel 3 XL. We’re assuming the bigger variant is targeted because it is the more premium model. The Android phone was made official last week and we told you 10 things you need to know about the Pixel 3 duo.

DisplayMate has run some measures and standards to tell the public how the Pixel 3 XL display stacks up against other models. The last phone that set a record was the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Premium Samsung Galaxy devices usually get the top ratings on DisplayMate. The firm has a new winner in the Pixel 3 XL so we’re curious what happened. Not that we doubt the possibility but the A+ rank was only recently given to the iPhone XS and only a few weeks after the Galaxy Note 9 was given the highest scores.

The Pixel 3 XL’s display is way better than the Pixel 2 XL’s problematic display last year. DisplayMate simple reported the Pixel 3 XL has a “Very High Absolute Color Accuracy” and “High Screen Brightness and Performance in High Ambient Light”. It offers numerous and significant State-of-the-Art Display Performance Functions and Features as listed below:

• the OLED display is made on a flexible plastic substrate

• 6.3-inch OLED display is almost edge-to-edge, Aspect Ratio is 18.5:9

• 3K High Resolution, 2960 x 1440 Full HD+ Display, 523 ppi

• display is Perfectly Sharp for normal 20/20 Vision, placed from a 10 to 18-inch phone viewing distance

• High 100% APL Calibrated, Full-Screen Brightness of 405 nits, improved screen visibility

• 4.3% Very Low Screen Reflectance

• Automatic Color Management

• Very High Absolute Color Accuracy (1.1 JNCD)

• Color Accuracy and Intensity Scales are Independent of the Image Content APL

• Automatic Color Management

• 2 Industry Standard Color Gamuts (sRGB / Rec.709 Color Gamut and Wide DCI-P3 Color Gamut)

• 3 Selectable Color Modes for Color Gamuts

• High Dynamic Range Mobile HDR

• Always On Display with day/night modes

• Night Light Mode

• Small Color Shifts and Small Brightness Shifts with Viewing Angle

