The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are launching tomorrow, October 9. We know this week will be crazy as it is the tech giant who will be introducing flagship phones. Google is only one of the many OEMs that are unveiling new products this year but we’re particularly excited for the new Pixel 3 duo. It’s going to be an interesting week because the new Pixel 3 phones will be facing a number of challengers from LG, Razer, Samsung, OnePlus, and Nokia.

Google is now preparing for the official launch which will happen in the United States but the Pixel 3 XL was sighted overseas over the weekend. The device surfaced in Hong Kong and we’re seeing what appears to be unboxing photos.

The Pixel 3 XL is the bigger variant with better specs. It comes equipped with a large 6.3-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2950 x 1440 QHD+ resolution, a notch, 3430mAH battery. It will definitely remind you of the Pixel 2 from last year as nothing much has changed on the design except for the notch.

Google incorporated both metal and glass design on the Pixel 3 XL that gives that gives a premium look and feel. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie. It comes with wireless charging support, Active Sense, and Google Assistant among others.

Engadget also happened to get a hands-on experience in Hong Kong from someone who owns a Pixel 3 XL. The mobile shop WahPhone Digital has the phone already with a price tag that reads HK$15,880 which is about $2,030 in the US.

The Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a USB-C-to-3.5mm dongle, USB-C earphones, USB-C-to-USB-C cable, USB-C-to-USB-A dongle, and 18W USB-C power adapter inside the box. No confirmation on the specs and other features yet. We’ll know everything tomorrow.

