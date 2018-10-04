Huawei has been winning in many areas. No doubt that it’s popularity threatens both Samsung and Apple. It’s the top Chinese OEM as it unseated Xiaomi several years ago. It may not have a significant presence in the US because of restrictions but it was able to overtake Apple in the mobile market. The South Korean tech giant better watch its back since Huawei is quick in introducing innovations. We remember the first time it teamed up with Leica to implement an impressive camera. There’s that dual rear camera system on the Huawei P10 series and for this year’s premium flagship phone offering, the Huawei P20 Pro continues to make waves with triple rear cams.

When the Huawei P20 Pro arrived earlier this year, the smartphone took its reign on DxOMark. It remains unseated with a score of 109. Not even the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 could beat the mobile scores of the Huawei device.

Some people in the Android community thought perhaps Apple could introduce change with the new iPhones but unfortunately, the new iPhones, not even the iPhone XS Max, could take over. The new premium flagship phone from Apple is also impressive with a score of 105 but the Huawei P20 Pro is still on top. Apple has beaten the HTC U12+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in second place though.

We’re not going to focus on the iPhone XS Max but the test on DxOMark shows us how the Android phone is better than Apple’s.

An image was cropped using three phones: the iPhone XS Max, Huawei P20 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The result?

Imaging power is definitely a strength provided by the iPhone XS Max but not enough to unseat the Huawei P20 Pro.

SOURCE: DxOMark