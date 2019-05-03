One of Pixel 3’s redeeming features is its camera. The camera app offers several features but not all were made available at launch. Top Shot was added later on. It was made available together with the Night Sight. Such functions were made possible by the Pixel Visual Core chip. The Pixel 3 Top Shot camera feature was explained further. It works well with other camera services like Google Photos. They all work to make the Pixel 3 a great camera phone. Google may not be selling a lot of Pixel 3 phones right now but the series has been iconic, leading the tech giant to come up with a follow-up–the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Pixel 3 phone owners like the Top Shot feature. It improves photos and otherwise blurry shots. Simply put, the feature delivers better quality images ordinary phones can’t do. Say what you want about the Pixel 3 and the numerous issues surrounding it but the camera is good enough.

Owners of older Pixel phones have been asking if the Top Shot feature will be available. Those other Pixel phones received Tracking Autofocus and Motion Metering for Google Camera.

Even if Pixel 2 sales have been discontinued and it’s no longer available on Verizon’s online store, it still needs to be updated. Unfortunately, the Top Shot won’t be part of it according to a source.

In contrast, a redditor shared he saw Top Shot recommendations on his Pixel 2 XL. Owners of Pixel 2/2 XL also shared the Top Shot dots are there. There may be those dots but Google already confirmed Pixel 2 won’t have it.

So what were the Top Shot dots doing there exactly? After some tests, Android Police said that a shot could have been shared with a Pixel 2. A photo taken by a Pixel 3 phone may have been shared with an older Pixel device. The Pixel 3 photo data may have showed up on the Pixel 2 as well. Data include copies of each frame and parameters. No explanation as to how the Top Shot recommendations were seen.

It seems final and official: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL won’t get Top Shot. The same thing can be said of the original Pixel and Pixel XL, obviously.