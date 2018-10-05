The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are really almost upon us. We are days away from being finally, officially introduced to the new flagship devices from the tech giant, after all the various leaks and rumors that we have been subjected to these past few months. However, if you were still planning to get the Pixel 2, your choices have now been limited as Verizon has seemingly stopped selling the still-current flagship device from their online store.

However, the Pixel 2 XL is still there so it may just be a matter of stock availability rather than an intentional “we don’t want you to get the old model anymore so just buy the new one” kind of issue. As of Tuesday, the Pixel 2 was still available there so the pullout seems a bit too sudden, although we’re pretty sure it was planned beforehand.

Since Verizon is the exclusive carrier of Google’s own smartphones, this means your options of where to buy the Pixel 2 is now limited. You can still get it though the Google Store or from Best Buy. There are people who still want it most likely, since we can probably expect a price drop once the Pixel 3 has been announced. The question now is how low will that discount be and until when will they carry the Pixel 2 and even the Pixel 2 XL.

The upcoming Pixel 3 and especially the Pixel 3 XL have been the worst-kept “secrets” or rather officially unannounced devices. Not only were there rumors and picture leaks but apparently someone in Russia was selling early editions of the Pixel 3 XL.

But now, October 9, the day when we will officially see the final, final version is almost here. Aside from the new flagship phones, we’re also expecting announcements of new products like the Google Home Hub, Pixel Stand, Pixel Slate or a new Pixelbook. All will be known in a few days.

VIA: Droid Life