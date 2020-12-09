The Pixel 2 series is already old. Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones have been overtaken by two generations—the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 series. The Pixel 2 duo still receives software updates but unfortunately, the two will get the last one from Google. The wrap-up security patch is the last for three years. Google has kept its promise of another release. It seems bittersweet for Pixel 2 phone owners but it may also mean it’s time for you to buy a new one.

Holding on to the old Pixel 2 means you’re happy with the Google Pixel phone. You may want to consider now the newer Pixel devices like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. You can also settle for the Pixel 4a mid-range phone.

The update for the Pixel 2 line only comes with the October security patch as described. The RP1A.201005.004.A1 build is listed with an October date so this could still be incomplete. This one doesn’t include the improvements we shared with you the other day. This means no Adaptive features or screen sharing, at least, not yet.

Google released the Pixel 2 series phones in October 2017. The three years have passed but the tech giant still assured the consumers it would receive the last update. This version could be it but we won’t be surprised if the two phones still get updates in the future.

Google has been generous when it comes to updating the Pixel devices so the Pixel 2/2 XL may still be given some attention. But then the Pixel 5 may be a better choice now as it comes with the latest Google features and more. That or the Pixel 4a 5G or the more affordable Pixel 4a.