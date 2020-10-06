Google has just introduced its fifth-gen Pixel flagship phone. The Pixel 5 arrived with the mid-range Pixel 4a 5G. Both devices come with 5G connectivity as they are the tech giant’s first 5G phone lineup offering. With the Pixel 5’s release, this makes the older Pixel models, well, older. We can’t say really obsolete because they will still work but the Pixel 2 will soon be discontinued. You can no longer avail of the phone and it will soon no longer receive updates from the Android team.

Just last week, we said the Pixel 2 camera was still problematic. It must be fixed really soon. Sales were discontinued by Google and unlisted from the Store last year. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have reached the end of life as Google decided only one more update will be released for the duo.

The last update will be released sometime in December. This has been confirmed by the tech giant. The October update can still be applied and it already includes the latest October 2020 security patch level. The December 2020 update will include critical fixes for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Don’t expect a November release because Google didn’t plan for that one.

A schedule of Android update releases surfaced. It’s a list of devices that will get minimum updates and support periods. The next phones that will reach the end of life are the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. No more updates will be available after October 2021. The next phones will also follow: Pixel 3a/3a XL (May 2022), Pixel 4/4XL (October 2022), Pixel 4a (August 2023), Pixel 5 (October 2023), and Pixel 4a 5G (November 2023). Note that the Android updates are promised for up to three years only.

The October 2020 Google Android Pixel Security Update delivers improvement for auto-rotation in certain device orientations, improvements to auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions, and for touch sensitivity with screen protections. The following fixes will also be ready: for some devices stuck during boot, to prevent inadvertent disablement of call notifications, for missing auto-rotate icon in certain device orientations, and a fix for undetected overview swipe gesture in launcher.