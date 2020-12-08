Google has just announced the latest feature drops for the newer Pixel phones. It is a regular thing for the tech giant that is serious in keeping the Pixel phone line always updated. The newest set of enhancements and changes is not only for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G but also for older Pixel models. Specifically, the December software update delivers new features introduced with the new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to the older Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 series smartphones.

In the United States, the new Hold for Me feature that launched with the Pixel 5 will roll out to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3. This Google Assistant feature is helpful as it helps the user to optimize time. It “waits on the line” for the caller who may not be that patient in waiting. The feature must be enabled first for it to work.

To save on battery, Google has introduced the Extreme Battery Saver. It works by limiting some mobile apps automatically. It runs only the more important apps you frequently use.

Google has added the Duo screen sharing. It’s a feature in Duo one-to-one calls that allows people to share one screen so they can watch together even when apart. It’s one useful feature especially in this time of pandemic.

There is also Adaptive Charging, Adaptive Connectivity, and more personalization options for the home screen. Change your icons, app shapes, grid videos, or wallpapers. Now Playing is also a special feature that recognizes songs around you. This can take note of those songs so you can export them and listen to them later.

The Google Photos’ recent redesign also extends to the Pixel with new suggestions like Dynamic. The latter improves the colors, contrast, and brightness of an image. Other helpful improvements to the Pixel phone includes Adaptive Sound for better audio quality. It adjusts sound equalizer settings in some apps with the help of the mic. GPS on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) has been made more accurate. Google Lens automatically translate content from a different language to your current language.