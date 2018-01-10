The Google Pixel 2 has been out since October and together with the Pixel 2 XL, it continues to make noise but not exactly in a positive way. It’s a good phone alright but with some problems and issues that we wish weren’t there. Good thing Google acknowledges each problem and has quick solutions and fixes. We’re hoping no new ones will be uncovered further.

We’re expecting the Pixel 2 line will be better as more updates and enhancements are on their way starting with Android 8.1 Oreo and Smart Battery features.

When it comes to device availability, you can avail a Pixel 2 on Verizon. You can also buy from the Google Store. And good news, the Kinda Blue version is now available. If you’ve been wanting to get and particularly want the blue variant, now is the best time to buy. We recommend you hurry before stocks run out as what happened last October.

The Google Pixel 2 features a 5.0-inch FHD screen, 8MP secondary camera, 12MP rear camera, 64GB or 128GB, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a 2700 mAh battery. Aside from the Kinda Blue, there’s also the Black and White and Just Black Google Pixel 2.

You can also buy the Pixel 2 from Project Fi starting at $649 full retail price of $27.04 each month for two years.

