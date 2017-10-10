A Kinda Blue version of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is available but unfortunately, this particular color is now out of stock. This we know upon checking if we can buy the blue variant. It’s listed with a $649 price tag or under 24 months of installment with Google Store Financing for only $27.04 per month.

This is bad news already but even the Pixel 2 XL’s Black and White version was already out of stock since the first week of launch. We find this intriguing because it’s not even two weeks since Google has officially announced the next-gen Pixel smartphones.

The 5-incher Pixel 2 phone listed on the Google Store is the basic 64GB model exclusive from Verizon. There is no note when the Kinda Blue version will be ready in stock again but you can try the other colors ‘Just Black’ and ‘Black and White’ from other retailers or the Google Store.

To review the specs, the Google Pixel 2 comes equipped with a 5.0-inch FHD screen, 12MP rear camera, 8MP secondary camera, 64GB or 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 2700 mAh battery. The bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6.0-inch QHD+ display with 18:9 screen ratio, a 3520 mAh battery, and the rest are the same as the Pixel 2.

SOURCE: Google Store