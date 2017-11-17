Chinese OEM OnePlus already told us about the Open Beta program. It’s now available for download so your OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, and the newly announced OnePlus 5T will be updated with the latest features. Some of the enhancements include a new user interface (UI) for Do Not Disturb, some changes on Smart Text Selection, and optimized standby mobile battery usage.

GMS and OnePlus apps have been updated as well. You will notice the OnePlus Gallery has been updated while some bugs in File Manager, Weather, and Recorder have been fixed already.

This update includes an Android Security patch but only the October 2017 version. Other improvements noticeable include the extended screenshot in some apps, Bluetooth performance, memory, and camera gesture.

This is only a beta software so expect some bugs and issues to be experienced. Be careful in installing the build. You can still revert to the older version if you wish.

Here are the Android N Open Beta builds available:

OnePlus 3 OBT 24

OnePlus 3T OBT 15

The OnePlus 5 will also receive Android 8.0 Oreo beta in the next few months. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5T will receive Oreo in December. It won’t be the final version yet, only beta.

VIA: Neowin

SOURCE: OnePlus