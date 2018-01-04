Yesterday’s Raspberry Rose LG V30 got us thinking about the Raspberry Pi. We haven’t heard anything about it since that old Intercom with Raspberry Pi and AIY was turned into a retro Google Home device. We know the DIY PC system has been around for some time but it hasn’t really received a worthy rival. There’s the Raspberry Pi 3 and Pi 2 and now, here’s Orange Pi One Plus challenging the Raspberry Pi.

So it’s Raspberry versus Orange? Which Pi tastes better? It depends on who you are asking because developers have different plans and projects. Actually, this Orange Pi isn’t new but we haven’t really focused our attention on the brand. Maybe it’s not as good but the price of the Orange Pi One Plus is now more affordable at $20. It competes directly against the $35 Raspberry Pi.

The Orange Pi One Plus may be dirt cheap but it can offer Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0a, and 4K video playback already. Note that these features are not supported on the Raspberry Pi 3. That seems to be an advantage by Orange but it still doesn’t beat the Pi 3 in most aspects.

The Orange Pi One Plus features only one USB 2.0 host port, quad-core Arm Cortex A53-based chipset, DDR3 RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat. On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi 3 has DDR2 RAM and four USB 2.0 ports. The Orange Pi can be an alternative way to build your own budget computer but you will have a bigger support community with Raspberry Pi.

Orange Pi One Plus Key Specs:

• OS: Android Nougat

• Processor: Allwinner H6 V200 quad-core, Arm Cortex A53 processor, Arm Mali-T720MP2 GPU

• Dimensions: 68 x 48mm

• Weight: 50g

• RAM: 1GB LPDDR3

• Storage: microSD card slot up to 32GB

• Connectivity: 1 USB 2.0 host port, 1 micro USB OTG port, Gigabit Ethernet (via Realtek RTL8211 transceiver)

• Power: 5V/2A power barrel jack, micro USB port

• Video/Audio Output: HDMI 2.0a up to 4K @ 60 Hz with HDR, HDCP, CEC

• Others: 26-pin header (expansion), Power & status LEDs, power button, IR receiver, 3-pin serial console header (debugging)

VIA: TechRepublic