A new tablet is in the works. OPPO is set to announce a new Android tablet as per a new sighting on Weibo. The not so mysterious OPPO tablet has surfaced online with a new ColorOS as user interface. OPPO hasn’t really ventured into this category but this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about an OPPO tablet. A few years ago, there was the idea of an OPPO foldable tablet. It remained a concept but an OPPO foldable phone could be released in the near future. For now, we can be curious about this OPPO tablet.

The demand for tablet has increased the past year, no thanks to the pandemic. As people are being asked to stay at home as much as possible, more people are buying new gadgets to keep them entertained. Android tablets are more affordable but it seems Apple is still number one in this game.

Apart from Realme with its Realme Pad, OPPO is also believed to be releasing a new tablet. It’s another brave move since introducing the OPPO Watch 2. OPPO has also expanded into the smart TV industry.

The OPPO Android tablet sighted on Weibo will remind you of the Huawei MatePad 12.6. And since the new Huawei MatePad looks a lot like the iPad Pro, you can say it’s also similar to the famous tablet from Apple. The OPPO tablet comes with a very large screen with small bezels but we have no word on the size and other specs and features.