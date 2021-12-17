The OPPO retractable camera technology is finally unveiled by the Chinese OEM. What was teased recently has just been announced. It’s actually based on the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This in-house tech up offers to 2x optical zoom. This Sony sensor has been used already on other OPPO phones like the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, and the OPPO Reno5 Pro Plus 5G. Other non-OPPO brands has also used it. As for the Chinese OEM, it’s upgrading the sensor by making this retractable technology.

OPPO described its retractable technology as able to deliver a 52mm equivalent focal length. This happens at 2x optical zoom and when extended. Making this tech by OPPO more special is that it is also dust- and splash-resistant.

OPPO has not mentioned what phone will use the retractable camera technology. We just now it works and can be used in the near future. We’re assuming it will be implemented on an upcoming phone.

The retractable camera tech may be used on the next-gen Find X Pro. That is only a speculation but that will be interesting.

The OPPO INNO DAY 2021 has just started. Expect more related announcement will be made. The OPPO FIND N foldable flagship has been revealed already so we know it doesn’t have the retractable camera yet.