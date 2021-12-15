It’s final and official–meet the OPPO FIND N. The Chinese OEM has just announced its new smartphone. It’s no ordinary Android phone as it is ready to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This model is the brand’s first foldable flagship smartphone. As mentioned already, it’s a result of several years of research and development by OPPO. The company has also worked on six prototypes before finalizing the product. This may be a more affordable choice for those who want to get a foldable device but can’t afford the high price tag of Samsung.

The foldable form factor is relatively new. A few foldable devices have been introduced to the market by Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi. OPPO wants to make “foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience.” It’s possible now with the OPPO Find N.

The idea is to offer a fresh new experience for more consumers. It’s more than just a novelty now as it becomes a necessity especially since the OPPO Find N offers accessibility more than ever because of the compact size, design, features, and price.

OPPO Find N offers a landscape ratio for the main display. The 8.4:9 aspect ratio offers a real landscape mode—not square. The folded state offers a 5.49-inch outer display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. You can easily hold it with one hand because of the size.

OPPO makes use of the Flexion Hinge. The system features 136 components with precision of up to 0.01 mm. The design results a smooth hinge and a minimal and less noticeable crease. The design also lets the phone to stand even when unfolded at any angle.

The OPPO Find N features a FlexForm Mode that lets the users adapt the phone is different usage scenarios. The user interface has been optimized for more efficiency. Basic apps like Notes, Camera, and Music have been updated as well. For example, there is a mini laptop mode in the Notes app so you can use the foldable phone at different angles to be used for watching videos, video calls, and online meetings.

OPPO made use of a custom 12-layer Serene Display. It allows durability and protection. It works with the Flexion Hinge. An LTPO display has been used for the internal screen with adaptable refresh rate from 1-120 Hz. Touch sampling rate is up to 1,000 Hz.

There is a triple camera system that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor + 16MP ultra-wide lens + 13 MP telephoto lens. Both outer and inner displays have selfie cameras. The phone runs on up to 12GB of RAM with Snapdragon 888 processor and 512GB onboard storage. The 4500mAh battery is enough for the phone to last all day.

The 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is enough to give up to 55% of battery capacity in 30 minutes. In 70 minutes, you can hit 100%. 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging are also posisble.

Other special features of the OPPO Find N include a FlexForm Mode, new split-camera user interface, a 3D-curved design, plus a Gorilla Glass Victus back panel. The OPPO Find N also features a dual speaker system, Dolby Atmos support, and a power button on the side together with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The OPPO Find N is available in Black, White, or Purple. Starting price is RMB 7,699 ($1,209). The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage is 8,999 RMB ($1,414). The phone will be sold in China beginning December 23, 2021.