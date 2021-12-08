The OPPO INNO DAY 2021 is scheduled for next week. The Chinese OEM has been preparing for this special even where new products and technologies will be announced. A new flagship will be introduced and it’s something that will be different. We’re anticipating a foldable device as there was the OPPO PEACOCK foldable phone teased before. Another possibility is a foldable phone with a pop-up camera. We’ll never know for sure what other products OPPO has in store for the consumers until launch day.

But here’s a hint: retractable camera. OPPO just posted a major teaser. The next phone offering from the brand will come with a pop-up camera. It’s like a pop-up camera but not as annoying as described by OPPO.

The company is introducing a phone with a self-developed retractable camera. Definitely, this tech will be shown off during the INNO WORLD (OPPO INNO DAY 2021) on December 14. At the tech event, OPPO is expected to unveil a number of interesting things.

The retractable rear camera design means a reduced bump or maybe no bump at all. The video shows a smaller camera bump. It doesn’t tell us if there is zoom function with it but that could be a nice addition.

The retractable camera design is OPPO’s solution to reduce the bump. It also allows you to balance the device while placed on a surface. View the teaser video below:

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The phone appears to have a fall detection feature. This means the camera will retract when the phone is dropped.

Nothing is certain but the video hints some camera specs like a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, f/2.4 aperture, and 50mm focal length. It could be a IMX766 50MP main camera and ultra-wide cameras similar to what’s used on the Find X3 Pro.