OPPO Retractable Camera

The OPPO INNO DAY 2021 is scheduled for next week. The Chinese OEM has been preparing for this special even where new products and technologies will be announced. A new flagship will be introduced and it’s something that will be different. We’re anticipating a foldable device as there was the OPPO PEACOCK foldable phone teased before. Another possibility is a foldable phone with a pop-up camera. We’ll never know for sure what other products OPPO has in store for the consumers until launch day.

But here’s a hint: retractable camera. OPPO just posted a major teaser. The next phone offering from the brand will come with a pop-up camera. It’s like a pop-up camera but not as annoying as described by OPPO.

The company is introducing a phone with a self-developed retractable camera. Definitely, this tech will be shown off during the INNO WORLD (OPPO INNO DAY 2021) on December 14. At the tech event, OPPO is expected to unveil a number of interesting things.

The retractable rear camera design means a reduced bump or maybe no bump at all. The video shows a smaller camera bump. It doesn’t tell us if there is zoom function with it but that could be a nice addition.

The retractable camera design is OPPO’s solution to reduce the bump. It also allows you to balance the device while placed on a surface. View the teaser video below:

The phone appears to have a fall detection feature. This means the camera will retract when the phone is dropped.

Nothing is certain but the video hints some camera specs like a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, f/2.4 aperture, and 50mm focal length. It could be a IMX766 50MP main camera and ultra-wide cameras similar to what’s used on the Find X3 Pro.