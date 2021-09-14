The OPPO Find X3 series was highly anticipated as early as November 2020. It was said to receive a 10-bit color gamut for stunning visuals and an impossible curve, quad-camera hump. Camera details were leaked before launch together with more details about the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. The series was launched in March and we learned the display was calibrated by Pixelworks. The OPPO Find X3 series was also promised to receive three years worth of security updates.

A new variant may be released as per a recent source. The Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition may be introduced soon as a camera-centric smartphone. There is no official release date yet but the new variant is almost ready.

Live photos of the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition have surfaced. There is no confirmation but we’re looking forward to it. The design will be the same but the camera specs are now more advanced. The rear panel though now uses a black leather material plus the frosted glass on the upper part. It’s a combination of the first version of the OPPO Find X3.

This device has been inspired by Kodak. In case you’re wondering, the design will remind you of a Kodak camera. There is also a Kodak logo somewhere.

The new OPPO Find X3 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz display. It will run on Snapdragon 888 processor, 16 GB of RAM (max), up to 512 GB storage, and a 4500mAh battery that also supports 30W wireless charging and 65W fast charging. When it comes to imaging, the phone will feature a 32MP selfie camera and a main camera system with 50MP with OIS + 50MP ultrawide camer a+ 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom + 3MP microscope lens.

OPPO will launch the new Find X3 Pro this coming September 16 at a special event. Let’s wait and see.