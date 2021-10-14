OPPO isn’t the top name in China when it comes to the mobile market but it certainly is getting more popular. It is further integrating its business and technologies with OnePlus so no wonder we are hearing more great ideas. Patent images for a foldable phone from Oppo were actually spotted as early as 2017. We have seen the concept OPPO foldable phone that was followed by other designs. OPPO filed patent for a foldable smartphone and we believe the company has been working on one and may release a model in the near future.

The OPPO foldable smartphone may be coming but we’re not sure when. An OPPO foldable phone render showed a pop-up camera but we’re expecting more important features will be added.

The Oppo foldable phone is believed to be more similar to the Huawei Mate X2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 if we are talking about the form factor. Its main OLED screen could span 7.8-inch to 8-inches (diagonal). It could also use a BOE panel with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

When it comes to the camera department, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter and a 50MP camera with Sony IMX766 sensor. The ColorOS 12/Android 11 powered smartphone may also come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.