OPPO’s next flagship phone offering will be the OPPO Find X5. There will be two variants: the vanilla OPPO Find X5 and the OPPO Find X5 Pro. The phones are believed to use Hasselblad cameras just like OnePlus as per a recent set of leaked photos. We’ve shared with you how the OPPO Find X5 2022 will look like. We know about a unique camera module which is now being shown in two live photos. The images that leaked over the weekend appear to be legit.

The OPPO Find X5 series has been sighted in two colorways: Gray and Blue. Others are saying the Gray model is actually Black. The material of the back cover appears to be shiny and reflective.

The new camera design has caught our attention but the reflective rear panel also tells us another thing. It’s probably ceramic. The two main cameras show a ‘powered by MariSilicon’ branding. There’s also the Hasselblad logo positioned in the lower right corner of the rear.

We’ll probably hear more about the Oppo Find X5 in the coming weeks. We already know about that 6.7-inch screen with 2K+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and LTPO 2.0 technology. It will probably use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. If not Snapdragon, it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.

The battery could be 5000mAh with support for 50W wireless charging and 80W wired charging. The OPPO Find X5 2022 is expected to launch in March with ColorOS 12.