OPPO has yet to introduce a new flagship phone. It will start the year 2022 with the OPPO Find X5. The phone has been leaked in rendered images only and a new set has just been published. We believe this won’t just be the only phone offering from the Chinese OEM. More will be introduced in the coming months. The OPPO Find X5 is a follow-up to the Oppo Find X3. Just in case you didn’t know, the number 4 is an unlucky number for the Chinese.

The OPPO Find X5 will also be available in India. It will come with 5G connectivity plus a DUAL sim card slot. It is also said to come with premium specs starting with a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and on-screen optical fingerprint sensor.

The display has a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera and it uppers to be on the upper left corner. Not much details have been provided but the phone may run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery with USB Type C charging.

The screen resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s rear camera system may consist of 50MP + 50 MP + 13MP lenses. Base storage will be 256GB. The specs aren’t final and official yet so expect details may change.

As in previous OPPO Find X series phones, the OPPO Find X5 2022 may be unveiled in March. That’s about a couple months from today so expect more information will surface until the official product launch.

OPPO, just like OnePlus, is usually generous releasing details slowly ahead of the announcement. Expect a few leaks here and there alongside ColorOS 12 releases. Price could be Rs.52,990 which is around $715.