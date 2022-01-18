A new Oppo Find X series will be unveiled. We have no confirmed launch date yet but we are looking at a March reveal as in the past. There will be two models: the regular OPPO Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Pro variant has been mentioned here several times but nothing much on the vanilla version. We believe they will have similar design but with slight changes on the specs and features. Rendered images give us an idea how the phones will look like although we know they are not final yet.

The latest leaked photos are said to be the actual phone. If not the actual, just a prototype. The images clearly show the OPPO Find X5 Pro name of the device. It will run on ColorOS 12.1 and 12GB of RAM. 5G connectivity is already a given.

The phone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. A new interesting detail has appeared: the OPPO phone will use Hasselblad camera technology.

This isn’t really a surprise because OnePlus, OPPO’s sister brand, now boasts the Hasselblad branding. The two companies are doing further integrations so this is expected.

The main rear camera system is said to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS + 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP S5K3M5 telephoto sensor. The telephoto lens will be from Samsung. The selfie camera will use a 32MP IMX709 sensor from Sony.

The phone will come with a 6.7-inch 2K resolution 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display. It will use a 5000mAh battery with 50W wireless charging and 80W wired charging tech. Expect 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 3GB of virtual RAM may also be included.