We’re sure that the Pokemon GO team isn’t having enough sleep. The developers at Niantic Labs and Nintendo seem to be very busy working on updates and new additions to the popular augmented reality game that has been phenomenal since its launch back in July. We’ve featured a number of good things about the game. We’re happy that updates are timely and more often than not, relevant to holidays and celebrations.

This February, Pokemon GO trainers are given the chance to have a happy Valentine. Well, we’re not promising you a date or anything romantic to happen but for Valentine’s Day, you can receive double the Candy every time you catch, hatch, and transfer those pocket monsters. Your Buddy Pokémon will find also Candy easily and quickly.

Don’t be surprised if you see more pink Pokemon like Clefable and Chansey. There is a possibility that characters like Smoochum, Igglybuff, and Cleffa will hatch from Eggs. A special celebration will happen on Valentine’s Day and Lure Modules will last for about six hours from February 8, 11:00 AM (PST) until February 15, 11AM.

Double candy will be received during this special event so we suggest you take advantage of it. Better yet, ask someone special out, if you can’t muster up the courage to ask him or her on an official date, just say you’ll go out to hunt for and train new Pokemon. Fun and convincing, eh?

Our friends over at SlashGear listed Pokemon will likely see. There’s Chansey, Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Jynx, and Porygon plus Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum in Pokemon Eggs. Slowpoke, Slowbro, Exeggcute, Lickitung, and Mr. Mime are also possible to be seen.

SOURCE: POKEMON GO (Niantic Labs