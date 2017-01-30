We can all agree that Pokemon Go is one of the most successful mobile games of all time. We call it phenomenal because number of downloads has hit millions within only a few days of release. It’s been anticipated in different countries. In every region, the game quickly became popular although in the recent months, interests have been waning. There are still millions of players though and Niantic Labs and Nintendo are committed to updating the game.

In the past half year, Pokemon GO has received numerous features and enhancements. Several special events were also launched by different brands and companies, taking advantage of the popularity of the game. Meanwhile, the game developers continue to impress us by making sure there is always something new within the augmented reality game.

Recently, Niantic has updated the game and has allowed some Pokémon from the Johto region to be available through eggs. In case you didn’t know, Johto is the region where Pokémon Gold and Silver take place in. In the near future, some Johto Pokémon will be available even without hatching the eggs.

This information was written in the official Pokémon Trainer Club Newsletter so we know it’s legit. The new Pokemon are said to arrive over the weekend so make sure you update the app on your smartphone. Some of the Pokemon that may be available include the following: Pikachu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Pichu, Smoochum, and Elekid.

Meanwhile, a new Pokemon GO event is currently being planned for Valentine’s Day. We’re not sure about what will happen but an anonymous source said Valentine’s Day will be special for Pokemon GO fans as the Gen 2 collection is expected to show up. Some Pokemon will evolve into Gen 2. There will be a few exciting changes to the Friendship levels of the character whether in Pokemon Gold or Pokemon Silver.

We’re still waiting for the official announcement but the APK updates already show the code changes and suggest there will be the Gen 2 Pokemon.

VIA: Android Police, SlashGear