Huawei is currently making a noise in the United States by launching the Mate 10 Pro. AT&T may no longer sell Huawei as rumored earlier while Verizon is rethinking of its plans. We’re curious to know how this expansion in the US will be good for Huawei and other Chinese OEMs in the future like OnePlus. You see, the company is said to enter formally and officially the country by this year–probably next quarter .

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the good news the company will start discussing with Americal mobile carriers. OnePlus phones are already being sold in the country but marketing isn’t full-blown yet.

A partnership with a network will definitely put OnePlus out on the market. It will get more exposure and more potential customers. From OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 5T, the Chinese company is never going to settle. Entering the US market is expected to bring in more sales although we don’t think it will ever beat ZTE or Huawei. Carrier-support may be an advantage for OnePlus since Huawei isn’t getting any.

How will OnePlus ever penetrate the US? It will have to improve its latest model or any upcoming phone in accordance with American standards. For one, the flagship OnePlus 5T would have to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor instead if it wants to sell more in the US.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei added in on the news by saying, “There’s no reason to withhold features we can easily implement”. Let’s wait for this story to develop.

VIA: CNET