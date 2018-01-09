People in the United States have been anticipating the arrival of the top mobile giant Huawei. The Chinese OEM will formally and officially release new smartphones in the country. The company started with the Honor View10 and the Honor 7X but we’re expecting more will be unveiled in the coming months such as the Huawei P20 as the next flagship phone offering.

Just before 2017 ended, we told you the Huawei Mate 10 by AT&T would roll out in February. Now it appears there won’t be any Huawei phone from the mobile carrier as AT&T is said to have backed out of the deal.Nothing has been confirmed yet because AT&T hasn’t really announced anything. AT&T never confirmed that it’s releasing Huawei phones anyway so it shouldn’t be a big deal.

AT&T is said to be the Chinese OEM’s first partner in the country. We were expecting a CES 2018 reveal but looks like there won’t be anything. We hope to hear an official explanation or at least a hint. We’d like to know if the issue of Chinese phones spying on consumers is one main reason. The reason could be political because China and the United States have several issues between.

VIA: WSJ