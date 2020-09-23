Qualcomm seems to be on roll these days coming up with new mobile processors. This month started with the company introducing the Snapdragon 4-Series platform to help expand 5G adoption. It was only days after the Snapdragon 732G chip was announced for better mobile gaming. Qualcomm also announced its Adaptive Active Noise Canceling technology. Today, we’re learning about a new processor under the Snapdragon 7-series. The Snapdragon 750G 5G is a new chipset that allows for 5G connectivity even for mid-range to high-tier devices.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform enables global 5G, as well as, on-device AI and HDR gaming. Qualcomm said we can expect new devices powered by the new chipset in the coming months. According to Qualcomm Technologies’ Vice President of Product Management Kedar Kondap, the company “always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience.”

The Snapdragon 750G comes with the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU. It allows better graphics rendering by ten percent. The images are almost life-like. For game streaming or multiplayer gaming, 5G support can be helpful. As more 5G cloud gaming platforms are being introduced, we can expect 5G mobile gaming will become more popular.

The new process uses Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. This means both mmWave and sub-6 GHz are supported. It also supports global roaming, global multi-SIM, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), TDD, and SA and NSA modes.

For more improved gaming, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features are also applied. They offer a smoother and low-latency gameplay experience. You can also expect lightning-fast upload and download speeds, thanks to multi-gigabit connections.

Other features of the Snapdragon 750G include the Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, the 5th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub, and Qualcomm Technologies’ AI-based audio and voice communication suite. All these are integrated into the Snapdragon 750G chipset to enable a number of other functions like voice translation, smart camera and video, AI-enhanced gaming, advanced AI-based imaging, AI-based echo cancellation, and background noise suppression among others.

Qualcomm Technologies has started working with a number of tech giants that will use the Snapdragon 750G mobile platform. There’s Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, and Xiaomi. Verizon offers 5G Ultra Wideband while Xiaomi will launch the first commercial phone with Snapdragon 750G.