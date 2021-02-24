OnePlus regularly releases updates for its smartphones. We always share with you those OxygenOS updates that are ready to roll out for OnePlus phones. The last one for the OnePlus Nord N10 was the OxygenOS 10.5.9 that delivered only light improvements like optimized power consumption and the January 2021 Android Security Patch. A new one is available that will make Alexa fans happy. If you own a OnePlus N10 5G and Alexa-powered gadgets, you can soon talk to your phone and have it control smart home devices.

You can use Google Assistant or if you wish–Amazon Alexa. It allows the same hands-free support and voice control but only for those OnePlus users in Europe. This isn’t exactly a surprising development because Alexa should be available for most mobile devices but you are now provided hands-free access.

The feature is officially available. There is no official announcement but when asked by XDA, OnePlus did confirm the good news. Alexa is supported now on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G available in the UK and other countries in the region like Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G with Alexa

The integration is ready for the EU N10 SKUs. Do note that even non-Amazon OnePlus Nord N10 5G can implement the update. This hands-free Alexa integration is similar to what the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 previously received.

To start, download the Alexa mobile app from the Play Store. Choose Alexa as your default voice assistant service. Settings> Apps & Notifications> Default apps> Digital assistant app>Default digital assistant app> Alexa. It can make your life really easier as you can easily call on “Alexa” to follow you.