App-throttling is not new to the ears. We have heard about it several times in the past years. Throttling is also present among networks and streaming apps. But among phones, we don’t hear much anymore unless it’s very significant like this on OnePlus phones. A recent report tells us that there are apps that have been blacklisted from accessing the full power of its chipset. OnePlus usually uses premium specs on its flagships phones and are still able to offer them at affordable prices.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were released earlier this year. The two are the brand’s latest flagship offering. They are fast but now we’re learning the units are actually holding back the performance of numerous apps.

In a report by Anandtech, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be not reaching its full potential. With the Snapdragon 888, apps don’t reach their peak performance at all. Yes, OxygenOS allows benchmarking apps but there is a limit.

Apparently, OnePlus has blacklisted some apps from using the full advantage of the smartphone’s power. According to our source, reason for such is to allow longer battery life.

Some apps that have been discovered to be limited include Microsoft’s Office suite and some pre-installed Google apps. Chrome and Twitter have been mentioned on the report. We also noted Candy Crush and Adobe apps on the list of apps being limited.