Haha. That’s our first reaction to this issue. OnePlus was simply trolling Samsung. Many people thought the Chinese OEM would reveal a foldable phone because of a teaser. It turned out to be just a special deal. Instead of a foldable phone, two OnePlus 9 5G units are now available for the price of one. T-Mobile and OnePlus made the special announcement around the same time Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We didn’t think OnePlus would release something foldable but we wouldn’t be surprised if it suddenly did because OPPO was already working on the technology.

OnePlus indeed never settles even when it comes to PR. The T-Mobile deal is real. If you have been wanting to get the new OnePlus 9 5G, you can get one now at half the price from the Un-carrier. So now, there is no OnePlus foldable phone.

The T-Mobile deal for OnePlus 5G is offered with a monthly payment plan where you can also enjoy up to $375 back via 24 monthly bill credits. You can pay for the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price when you buy.

It is recommended that you finish the two years of contract. Credits will stop if cancel the service and don’t tell T-Mobile. Each person is limited to four devices only if you wish to purchase the OnePlus 9 phone.

To recap, the OnePlus 9 5G comes equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, glass rear, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 ratio, Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, UFS 3.1, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging plus 15W fast wireless charging. The camera system includes a 48MP main wide + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP depth camera with a dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR, and Hasselblad optics. The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels.