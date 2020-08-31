OnePlus will never settle. It’s been living out the motto since the year 2014. There is no settling for this brand as it regularly comes out with innovative products and technologies. The last smartphone introduced was the OnePlus Nord which takes aim at the mid-range category. OnePlus has been releasing flagship phones but fans have been demanding more affordable ones. The brand has gone ahead with the OnePlus Nord. Unfortunately, it won’t be available in the United States. But then we can expect another OnePlus Nord-branded phone will be out in the country soon.

Details have been scarce until over the weekend when exclusive information was shared by a source. A OnePlus Clover phone is believed to be in the works. It’s an entry-level device with a decent 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a 1560 x 720 resolution.

The phone will only run on 4GB of RAM and Snapdragon 460 processor. There will be three rear cameras: 13MP main plus 2MP and another 2MP lens. The 64GB onboard storage may not be enough but there will be a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The battery is 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging so that is really impressive. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a capacitive fingerprint sensor will also be ready.

We mentioned this last week that OnePlus may be working on an entry-level phone with Snapdragon 460 SoC. The chipset is relatively new as it was only released in January but for entry-level phones. You can say it will be very affordable with pricing around $200. It may be the first from OnePlus to introduce a phone at that low price range. With a low-cost OnePlus device, the Chinese mobile OEM enters the low-end segment. It’s been making flagship devices for the past six years but the consumers are always looking for more affordable entries—not just below $500 but even lower.

The OnePlus Nord with its Snapdragon 765G chipset is also available in India but it won’t be out in the US. As for this OnePlus Clover, the phone is said to be released even Stateside. The launch will be later this year.

This OnePlus Clover is also expected to compete with similar entry-level phones from Xiaomi or Realme. We’re guessing this will sell fast in major markets like China, India, and other countries in Asia. Let’s wait and see.