OnePlus has just released its mid-range Nord and its early success is driving the tech company to go ahead with a few more iterations in the similar segment. Reports also have it that OnePlus could be working on an entry-level smartphone with a likely Snapdragon 460 processor. That said, there is no concrete basis to support this, but the information has been tweeted by a reliable tipster, which gets one into thinking this could just be true.

OnePlus began as a company that made flagship handsets at a fraction of the cost of what other companies did. Now, OnePlus is evolving from being a company about flagships alone and is stretching to provide smartphones that have a wider consumer base.

Upcoming budget smartphone from OnePlus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SOC (SM4250). pic.twitter.com/q9Dy5qIMdj — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 22, 2020

According to the proprietary code snippet shared by thetechguy on his Twitter handle, OnePlus phone powered by Snapdragon’s LTE-only, entry-level chipset launched earlier this year may be on the way. The code snapshot lists different Qualcomm processors including Snapdragon 865, 855, and 760 that power OnePlus devices. It also lists the Snapdragon 460 SoC that’s mentioned as SM4250 model number.

In addition to the supposed processor, nothing more is known as of yet about the newly discovered phone. But going what we can gather at this point in time, this will be a 4G phone with a very affordable price tag. It will be directly chiefly for the developing markets where 5G is still a distant reality.