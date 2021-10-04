A few weeks ago, we shared the OnePlus Buds Z2 image renders that surfaced. We noted the pair would be out this month. That is almost certain as the original OnePlus Buds Z pair launched October last year. It was introduced as an affordable truly wireless earbuds. A couple of months later in December, the OnePlus Buds Z received a “makeover” variant through Steven Harrington. When the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 went up for pre-order, the OnePlus Buds Z was given free.

The OnePlus Buds Pro was introduced with white noise and ANC. A recent update removed support for Google Fast Pair.

A new set of OnePlus Buds Z2 image renders has appeared. Our source has shown purported official images. The upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be called the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS. They will be out in two color options: Night Black and Day White.

The design is similar to the OnePlus Buds Z TWS. Some of you may not notice the difference at all. But as described, the ear tips are slightly angled for a more comfortable fit.

Oneplus Buds Z2 Headphones measure 33mm x 2244mm x 21.8mm and will features three microphones and active noise reduction feature. It will come with a charging box that measures 73.15mm x 36.80mm x 29.07mm. Expect IP55 waterproof and an IPX4 sweatproof charging box. It will feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity (10 meters ) and a USB Type-C charging case. Don’t expect any wireless charging support.