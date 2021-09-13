The OnePlus brand never settles. The motto isn’t just applied on the phones and the business but also on the wireless earbuds game. The company offers the OnePlus Buds series. It’s successful when it comes to the budget-friendly category. The OnePlus Buds Z was released last year as a cheaper wireless earbuds pair. Before that, there was the OnePlus Buds. A newer version is expected to be introduced and could be called the OnePlus Buds Z2. A few image renders have leaked and they will remind you of the OnePlus Buds Z.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 design appears similar to the previous model. The long stems are still very notable together with the in-ear style silicone ear tips. It can be expected the pair will come with sensors that may offer noise isolation and auto wear detection.

OnePlus Buds Z2 will come with a special charging case. The design may also be the same. This one will come with a smaller USB Type-C port. The pair will be white again but we can also expect other colors will be available.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 could be released in October. That means the pair is now on production or maybe testing stage already. We won’t be surprised if hands-on photos and early reviews are leaked on the web.

Key markets apart from China and the United States will be India. The pair may also be revealed with the OnePlus 9 RT in India.